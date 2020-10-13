Mueller Team Prosecutor Jeannie Rhee Donated to Biden Campaign

Lawyer Jeannie Rhee, who served on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, has donated the maximum individual contribution to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and Maine Senate candidate Sara Gideon’s 2020 campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The FEC records show that a Jeannie Rhee, employed by Paul, Weiss, donated $2,800 to Biden for president on March 4, 2020, two days before the Senate acquitted President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The same Rhee later donated $2,800 to Gideon on May 29, 2020.

The donations are notable, as she was criticized for having a conflict of interest when she served on the Mueller team investigating President Trump due to her previous political donations to and work for Hillary Clinton.

A former FBI agent who worked on the special counsel team, William Barnett, told the Justice Department in a recent interview that Rhee was “obsessed” with the FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn and had an “agenda.”

Rhee’s bio on on the Paul, Weiss website states: “From May 2017 to 2019, Jeannie worked with Robert Mueller in the Special Counsel’s Office, where she led the team investigating Russian cyber, social media and intelligence efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.”

It said:

Jeannie’s team was responsible for many of the office’s significant accomplishments: the two Russia-related indictments, the prosecution of Trump associate Roger Stone, and the guilty pleas of attorney Michael Cohen and campaign advisor George Papadopoulos. Jeannie also helped secure the guilty plea of former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Rhee previously represented Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes during Congress’s investigation of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack, while she was an associate at Mueller’s law firm, Wilmer Hale, according to congressional records.

Rhee also represented the Clinton Foundation against a racketeering lawsuit brought by a conservative legal activist in June 2015, and donated $5,400 to Clinton’s political action committee in 2015 and 2016. She also represented Clinton herself, in a lawsuit seeking access to her private emails, according to CNN.

She served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel during the Obama administration between 2009 and 2011.

