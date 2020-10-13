Over 3,300 Shooting Victims this Year in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

There have been more than 3,300 shooting victims in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago thus far this year, and there are still over two and half months until year’s end.

The Chicago Tribune reports 3,304 shooting victims January 1, 2020, through October 11, 2020. The figure of 3,304 includes fatal and non-fatal shooting victims.

If we focus on fatalities, the Tribune reports 605 fatalities January 1, 2020, through October 9, 2020. The Chicago Sun-Times reported a total of 503 fatalities in Chicago for all of 2019, which was slightly less than the 567 reported for 2018. But 2020 has already surpassed them both and it is only October.

Breitbart News reported that 50 people were shot over the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, four fatally. At least 30 people were the weekend before that, and at least 49 were shot two weekends ago.

On October 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported there had been 87 shootings on Chicago expressways to that point in 2020. According to WGNTV, Illinois State Police indicated the shootings were largely gang-affiliated but did involve innocent people from time to time.

Fifty-seven people were wounded in the 87 shootings, and six people were killed.

The Sun-Times reports that a $25,000 reward is currently being offered for information leading to the capture of whoever shot 10-year-old La’Mya Sparks four times last Wednesday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

