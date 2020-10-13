Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday said she dreamed of being a “queen” or even a Supreme Court Justice during the Senate confirmation hearings with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“I appreciated judge, you said that you did not want to be queen,” Klobuchar began. “I would not mind being a queen around here, the truth be known.”

“I wouldn’t mind doing it,” she continued. “Kind of a benevolent queen in making decisions so we could get things done.”

Earlier in the hearing, Barrett specifically said she would not act like a “queen” if confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court.

“Judges can’t just wake up one day and say, ‘I have an agenda. I like guns. I hate guns. I like abortion. I hate abortion’ and walk in like a royal queen and impose, you know, their will on the world,” she said.

Later in the hearing, Klobuchar asked whether Barrett considered Roe vs. Wade a “super-precedent” of American law.

When Barrett asked Klobuchar how she defined “super-precedent” the Minnesota senator appeared insulted.

“I actually, I might, I thought someday I might be sitting in that chair, I’m not,” she replied. “I’m up here, so I’m asking you.”