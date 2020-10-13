Lancaster Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser was forced to resign following his wife’s pro-Trump comments posted on Facebook, according to the Lancaster Fraternal Order of Police.

WHTM reports:

According to John Fiorill, previous president of the local Fraternal Order of Police, Mayor Danene Sorace told Chief Berkihiser to resign because his wife posted comments on Facebook saying she planned to vote for President Trump because of his support for law enforcement. […] Chief Berkihiser went straight to the FOP where he got advice from the solicitor.

Berkihisher is due to leave his post on October 31 and has worked for the department for over 25 years, notes WHTM.

“This was an unjust situation that he was placed in, a clear violation of his rights,” Fiorill said in a statement. “He was advised by the mayor that she wanted his resignation, based on those statements made on Facebook, not by Chief Berkihiser, but by Chief Berkihiser’s wife.”

“He retired under his conditions, not the conditions of the mayor, not a termination. That’s exactly what he wanted to avoid and he wanted to avoid that turmoil,” Fiorill continued.

Fiorill believes the decision was political, pointing to Mayor Danede Sorace being a Democrat.

“Which in my opinion is totally unjust and unfair, not only to Jarrad Berkihiser, but it’s an insult to law enforcement officers because Jarred dedicated his life and his career to serving the citizens of Lancaster city,” Fiorill said.

“I know that it’s tearing him apart that he gave so much of himself, that he gave so much of his time for the city of Lancaster that separated him from his family,” he added. “For them to treat him like that, I don’t doubt that it’s a heartbreaking and very stressful time for him.”

Sorace has not commented publicly on the accusation.