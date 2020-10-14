President Donald Trump announced Wednesday in Iowa his plan to award the Medal of Freedom to legendary wrestling coach and athlete Dan Gable.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be awarding, very shortly at the White House in the Oval Office, Coach Gable the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

Trump marveled at Gable’s prep and college wrestling career with a record of 181-1, a two-time NCAA National Wrestling Champion, inducted in the U.S.A Wrestling Hall of Fame, the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame.

As a coach, Gable won 15 NCAA National Wrestling Team Titles for the University of Iowa, becoming the all-time most winning coach for the university.

“That’s called talent,” Trump said.

Gable also made remarks at the rally, telling Trump’s supporters that he had coached a lot of athletes during his career and that President Trump reminded him of all of the champions that he had worked with.

“This guy’s already a one-time champion, but because he’s open for learning and he’s already very competent, he’s going to be a multi-champion President of the United States of America,” he said as the crowd cheered and chanted, “four more years!”