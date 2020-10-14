Poll: 83% of Orthodox Jews Support Donald Trump; 13% Support Joe Biden

A new poll by Ami Magazine reveals that 83% of Orthodox Jews would vote to re-elect President Donald Trump, versus 13% who would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, if the election were held today.

There was striking unanimity among younger voters: 100% of those aged 18 to 20 supported Trump. Among those over 65, the proportion dropped to 59%.

The poll also showed that 76% believe that President Trump receives “mostly unfair” coverage from the mainstream media. Moreover, 87% said they would feel “more safe” in “the presence of armed and trained congregants” attending services to prevent attacks.

On the coronavirus pandemic, a plurality (37%) said that the threat is real but that government guidelines were “excessive,” while 32% said that “everyone should follow the government guidelines.”

The poll included 1,000 respondents in 22 states. The margin of error was 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

A recent Jerusalem Post poll found that 63% of Israelis prefer that Americans vote for Trump, versus 19% for Biden.

Enthusiasm is high for Trump in Israel, which has even named a town for the president, following his achievements for the U.S.-Israel relationship, fulfilling the many promises he made in his 2016 presidential campaign.

** Add to this list the important #AbrahamAccords — Yishai Fleisher 🕎 ישי פליישר (@YishaiFleisher) October 13, 2020

However, most American Jews are liberal and vote Democratic. A recent poll of the overall Jewish community found that Biden led Trump, 67% to 30% — though Trump’s showing was tied for the highest among recent Republican candidates.

