President Donald Trump is maintaining his lead in a crucial state needed to secure his reelection: Florida.

A new survey by Trafalgar Group found Trump is leading former Vice President Joe Biden at 48.4 percent to 46.1 percent:

The poll found Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen has support of 1.8 percent of voters. Just 1.6 percent of voters considered themselves “undecided.”

The survey included the opinions of 1,051 likely voters.

In early September, another poll from Trafalgar Group showed a similar result: Trump leading by a little over three percentage points, 48.7 percent to 45.6 percent.

In that survey, Jorgensen had the support of 2.2 percent of respondents and 2.3 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, a poll released on Monday by StPetePolls.org reported Biden with a two-point margin, 49.2 percent to 47.2 percent. Only 2.3 percent said they were undecided.

In that poll, 49.2 percent of respondents said they were better off today than they were four years ago.

The poll also found 8.3 percent of black respondents supporting Trump, while 85.8 percent back Biden.

Interestingly, 43 percent of Hispanics professed support for Trump. A narrow majority, 53.8 percent, said they will vote for Biden.

