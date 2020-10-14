Senate Homeland Security Committee Investigating Hunter Biden Emails

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will investigate newly released emails that revealed Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to an executive at Ukrainian gas firm Burisma.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the chairman of the committee, told Fox News that the committee had contacted the source who provided the emails. The New York Post revealed that Hunter Biden introduced a Burisma executive to Joe Biden less than a year before he lobbied Ukrainian government officials to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company.

Johnson said:

We regularly speak with individuals who email the committee’s whistleblower account to determine whether we can validate their claims. Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint, have been in contact with the whistleblower, and are in the process of validating the information he provided.

One May 2014 email showed Burisma executive Vadym Pzharskyi wrote to Hunter Biden in May 2014 asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” to benefit Burisma, of which Hunter Biden was a member of the board.

Joe Biden also said that he was successful in pressuring Ukraine to fire Shokin, who was investigating the founder of Burisma at the time.

The former vice president said at a 2018 Council on Foreign Relations meetings, “I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.”

“Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” he said.

Despite the Post’s report about Hunter Biden introducing the former vice president to a Ukrainian executive, Biden has claimed that he “never” discussed Hunter Biden’s “overseas business dealings” with his son.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.