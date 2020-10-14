Ted Cruz: Twitter Censorship of Damaging Hunter Biden New York Post Story ‘Obvious’ Attempt to Influence Election

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday, charging that the social media company’s censorship of a New York Post story that alleged Hunter Biden facilitated a meeting between a Ukrainian gas company and former Vice President Joe Biden amounts to an “obvious and transparent attempt” by Twitter to influence the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter censored and prevented the distribution of a New York Post article saying that, contrary to Biden’s claims, he allegedly met with an executive at Burisma when he was vice president. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, reportedly arranged the meeting while he was working as a lobbyist for the company.

In a letter to Dorsey, Cruz charged that the emails the New York Post obtained are authentic, and it would show that Biden “lied when he said in 2016 that he had ‘never spoken to [his] son about his overseas business dealings.”

Cruz noted that Twitter’s suppression of the article could significantly impact the election. He wrote:

Twitter has apparently decided to preemptively censor this report. Twitter is not only prohibiting users from sharing this story on their accounts, it is prohibiting the New York Post from posting its own content. Twitter [is] well-known for its incredible ability to influence public dialogue by promoting some stories while suppressing others, and it has plainly decided that the American people should not be seeing or discussing this particular story, which could significantly influence voters’ views of candidate Biden.

“But Twitter’s censorship of this story is quite hypocritical, given its willingness to allow users to share less-well-sourced reporting critical of other candidates for public office,” Cruz declared. “Accordingly, this can only be seen as an obvious and transparent attempt by Twitter to influence the upcoming election.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.