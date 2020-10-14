Twitter Suspends Kayleigh McEnany’s Personal Account for Sharing Hunter Biden Emails

Twitter suspended White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal account on Wednesday after she tweeted copies of an email from a Burisma executive to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

McEnany shared emails that were obtained and published by the New York Post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to “use his influence” on behalf of the firm paying him $50K/mo in email with subject “urgent issue,” McEnany wrote.

She also shared a copy of the email earlier Wednesday morning.

“Hunter introduced Joe Biden to a top executive at the Ukrainian energy firm he received $50K/month from!” she wrote. “Joe Biden LIED. PERIOD!!”

Twitter removed both tweets and suspended her account, claiming that she broke the rules of sharing “hacked material” on the platform.

A screenshot of Twitter’s suspension notice to McEnany was shared by the Trump campaign.