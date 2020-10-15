President Donald Trump celebrated Thursday the ongoing Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for the Supreme Court.

The president noted the announcement by Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham that the final, full Senate vote to confirm Barrett would take place in another week.

“I don’t know what can stop it, because she’s so good … it’s a freight train,” Trump said.

The president spoke about Barrett during a campaign rally in North Carolina, where he celebrated nominating three different justices to the Supreme Court, including Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“They’re fantastic, intellects, fantastic people, and now we have Amy to go along with it, and it’s going to be unbelievable,” Trump said.

Trump argued that the next four-year presidential term could mean anywhere from one to four more nominations to the Supreme Court.

The president recalled how successful his 2016 campaign was after he proposed a list of potential Supreme Court judges that he would pick.

“They believe in a thing called the Constitution,” Trump said.

He said that his list was crucial to get conservative skeptics of his campaign to vote for him.

“They say that’s what won me the election. I don’t know if it’s true,” Trump said.

He challenged former Vice President Joe Biden to do the same, but noted that Biden would be forced to feature a list of far-left judges.

“People have to be able to see who he’s going to pick. You can’t let somebody go up and put a crazy, radical, left justice in the Supreme Court,” Trump said.