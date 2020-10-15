Nolte: Joe Biden Cannot Protect His Own Campaign from Coronavirus

Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was forced to suspend campaign travel after her own communications director tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here we are, less than 20 days from the election, and the same campaign that just spent weeks shaming President Trump for catching a contagious virus is now itself partly grounded because of a viral outbreak in its own campaign.

A second staffer also tested positive.

But-but-but masks!!!!

Harris was supposed to appear in Asheville, NC, on Thursday. That’s been canceled.

We have no idea if she has tested negative or positive for the coronavirus. The Biden campaign is not telling us anything. The national media are fine with that. All we know is that Harris expected to be back on the trail Monday.

We also don’t know if Joe Biden has been tested. If he is negative or positive. The campaign is not talking. The media are fine with that.

According to the logic of the Biden campaign and its surrogates, this breakout of coronavirus in the Biden campaign proves we cannot trust Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to handle the pandemic.

If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cannot protect their own campaign, how are they going to protect America? Right?

That’s not all sarcasm. Joe Biden assures us he knows the secret to putting an end to this pandemic. Not all of it’s a secret. He’s a mask fascist who wants to institute a mandatory, nationwide mask mandate. He’s also in favor of more punishing lockdowns. And all of this hysteria is over a virus that, according to the CDC, has a survival rate of 996 out of 1,000 — when the annual flu has a survival rate of 999 out of 1,000.

Obviously, Biden has gone out of his way to implement his coronavirus gameplan within his own campaign.

Well, we can all see how well that’s working out.

One of the great lies told to give fascist government officials the power to take away our freedoms is the lie that they can keep us safe, this false promise of security if we will only agree to be a little less free. This lie is not only told about viruses, but many things.

And, of course, anyone who questions this dogma or rebels against it is attacked as a monster, a super-spreader — someone dangerous who must be stopped. These attacks, obviously, give the fascist government even more power over us, a frightening amount of power.

Joe Biden cannot save us from an infectious virus any more than Trump can. But Biden pretends he can save us because his role as savior allows him to shove us under the bootheel of oppression.

I ask you… Why should anyone wearing a mask care if someone else doesn’t wear a mask?

They shouldn’t care.

Well, they shouldn’t care if we are talking about science.

But if we are talking about control, most especially government control… then mask fascism makes sense. And I say that as someone who wears a mask and was wearing a mask when Dr. Fauci was lying to us and telling us not to wear a mask.

Joe Biden cannot protect his own campaign, and he cannot protect us. But he can lie about protecting us to give his government more control over us.

That’s all any of this proves.

