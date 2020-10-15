Joe Biden’s response to allegations that he met with an adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma was that it was not on his “official schedule,” but a review of Biden’s activities reveals he did many things that were not on his “official schedule,” as well.

On Wednesday, the New York Post published an email from Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, which read in part, “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

Andrew Bates of the Biden campaign responded, “we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ spox Andrew Bates responds to ⁦@nypost⁩ story on Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/DNT3odmANv — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 14, 2020

It is common practice for politicians of both parties to hold meetings or informal talks and not put them on their “official schedule.”

Earlier this week, Politico reported that Joe Biden’s son-in-law, Howard Krein, was involved in a medical investment firm called StartUp Health:

The day before the launch, Krein’s brother scored a meeting with Obama and Biden in the Oval Office. Krein told the Philadelphia Business Journal that Biden was “a big fan” of StartUp Health and had arranged the Oval Office meeting when Krein mentioned to his father-in-law that his business partners were in Washington. Krein’s brother told the Business Journal that he used the meeting to let Obama know the administration’s health reforms offered a potential “treasure trove” to health startups. “The President loved it and it became a talking point for him,” Krein’s brother told the publication.

A photo was taken to commemorate the Oval Office meeting with Obama, Biden, Steven Krein and Unity Stokes:

There's literally a photo of the 2011 Oval Office meeting involving business partners in StartUp Health – the firm of Biden's son-in-law, Howard Krein Krein openly bragged that Biden set up the meeting pic.twitter.com/j609yM7xuL — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 15, 2020

Biden inscribed the photo to Stokes, “Thanks for taking the time to meet with me.”

A Chinese man involved with Hunter Biden met with the vice president while the American deputy head of state was in Beijing in 2013. Hunter Biden admitted setting up the meeting between his father and his partner in a private equity fund. That meeting was not on the elder Biden’s “official schedule.”

“Ten days after the Bidens’ trip, Shanghai authorities issued the fund’s business license,” NBC News reported.

In January 2017, Vice President Biden met with President Obama, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, FBI Director James Comey, and National Security Advisor Susan Rice in the Oval Office to discuss incoming National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

Significant evidence has now come to light about that ,eeting, years after it took place.

That meeting also was not on Biden’s “official schedule.”

But disgraced former FBI official Peter Strzok confirmed Biden’s attendance by indicating in his hand-written notes that Biden proposed using the Logan Act to target Flynn:

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Handwritten notes from corrupt FBI official Peter Strzok on January 4, 2017, indicate "VP" Joe Biden raised the issue of targeting General Michael Flynn with the "Logan Act." Using the Logan Act against Flynn was the focus of a felony leak to the media on January 12. pic.twitter.com/45KRwBbGR9 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 24, 2020

The Logan Act prohibits “unauthorized” American citizens from negotiating with foreign governments contrary to U.S. policy.

