Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday affirmed that he has secured enough votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We have the votes,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky after taking part in early voting for the presidential election, according to Bloomberg News. The Kentucky Republican predicted that the Senate Judiciary Committee will approve Barrett’s nomination on October 22, clearing the way for a full Senate vote the following day.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) officially scheduled a panel vote for Barrett’s nomination for next Thursday at 1:00 P.M.

“It’s clear to me from reading in the paper is that what’s going to happen is we’re going to be denied the ability to operate as normal… I know what awaits us,” Graham stated.

A slate of witnesses are scheduled to testify before a Senate panel Thursday on the fourth and final day of confirmation hearings for Barrett.

The witness testimony follows three days of Barrett appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where members questioned the appellate judge on topics including abortion, voting rights, the Affordable Care Act and legal matters involving President Donald Trump.

