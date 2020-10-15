‘Nodding Woman’ Steals the Show at NBC News Trump Town Hall

The Nodding Woman Behind Trump
Twitter/@dbongino
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump participated in an NBC News town hall on Thursday night, but one woman seated behind the president immediately caught the attention of the viewers.

When President Trump denounced white supremacy, spoke against rioting and looting, and on other issues she quietly nodded in approval. She also gave a big thumbs up at one point as Trump was speaking.

She wore a red skirt, a red mask, and a white top.

The woman was one of many voters in the audience who were either leaning toward supporting President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. Some were also undecided.

Videos of the woman quickly went viral on Twitter.

Director of Strategic Response for the President’s campaign, Francis Brennan, shared a video of the woman on Twitter. It earned 56,000 views in less than an hour after the town hall was finished.

Other Trump supporters cheered the woman on during the town hall.

Some verified critics of the president were very annoyed by the woman’s quiet agreement with the president and even accused her of being “staged” or a “plant” by someone who “paid” her.

Trump spoke with some of the attendees of the town hall after it was over.

The nodding woman, as she is now known, is the woman in the red dress.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.