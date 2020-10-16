Donald Trump: The Bidens Are an ‘Organized Crime Family’

President Donald Trump on Friday described former Vice President Joe Biden and his family as an “organized crime family.”

The president referred to recent reports featuring Biden son Hunter Biden pursuing lucrative foreign deals with not only the Ukrainian Energy company Burisma, but also corporate interests in China.

“I tell you what, it’s an organized crime family as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said during an event with seniors in Florida.

On Thursday, Trump also detailed new reports in the New York Post revealing emails from Hunter Biden to corporate interests in China, pursuing a $10 million salary for “introductions alone” and a “MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT,” which he referred to as “much more interesting to me and my family.”

“He’s like a vacuum cleaner. He follows his father around collecting. What a disgrace,” Trump said, referring to Hunter Biden. “It’s a crime family.”

At a campaign rally in Florida, Trump expressed disgust that Joe Biden was not asked about the reports during an ABC townhall meeting with George Stepheanoplous on Thursday night.

“These people didn’t ask him one single question about it,” Trump said.

