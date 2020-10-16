Mitch McConnell: Full Senate to Take Up Barrett Nomination on October 23

The Senate will take up the United States Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on October 23, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday.

“We’ll go to the floor on Friday the 23rd and stay on it until we finished [sic]. We have the votes,” McConnell stated. The final vote will likely occur the week of October 26.

McConnell’s remark comes one day after affirming that he has secured enough votes to confirm Barrett to the nation’s highest Court.

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) officially scheduled a panel vote for Barrett’s nomination for the following Thursday.

“It’s clear to me from reading in the paper is that what’s going to happen is we’re going to be denied the ability to operate as normal. … I know what awaits us,” said Graham.

Health care again played a starring role in Barrett’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as Democrats sought to highlight an issue they want voters to consider on Election Day.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Barrett maintained her view that it would be inappropriate to comment on the national healthcare law or other cases that may come before her as a justice. She also declined to say if a president can pardon himself.

Republicans appeared undeterred and likely successful in their effort to have Barrett confirmed before the election, just three weeks away.

The AP contributed to this report.