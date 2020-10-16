Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has announced that he intends to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Romney, a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, offered praise for Barrett in a statement, saying she is “impressive” and “exceptionally well qualified.”

“After meeting with Judge Barrett and carefully reviewing her record and her testimony, I intend to vote in favor of her confirmation to the Supreme Court,” Romney said. “I am confident that she will faithfully apply the law and our Constitution, impartially and regardless of policy preferences.”

Romney’s statement on Barrett further strengthens the judge’s chances of being nominated to the highest court in America after the Senate Judiciary Committee advances her nomination to the entire Senate for a vote.

As of now, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has stated that she will vote in opposition of Barrett’s nomination. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) has not stated whether she will vote to confirm Barrett, but she has been vocal on her stance that the confirmation process should wait until after the presidential election in November.

The Senate is expected to hold a full vote on Barrett’s nomination during the last week of October.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.