Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Statistically Tied in Battleground Florida

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are virtually tied in Florida, a Mason-Dixon poll released Friday — less than three weeks away from the presidential election — revealed.

Biden holds a narrow lead over the president in Florida, garnering 48 percent support to Trump’s 45 percent. However, his slim lead is within the survey’s +/- 4 percent margin of error, pointing to a virtual tie in the Sunshine State. Six percent remain undecided — a significant portion which could ultimately sway the state into one of the presidential hopefuls’ respective columns:

A closer look shows Biden holding a six-point advantage among independent voters, 49 percent to 43 percent. He also leads with “women (55%-39%), African-Americans (86%-7%) and Hispanics (57%-37%),” per the survey.

“Florida is a ‘must win’ state for any Republican presidential candidate, as a path to 270 electoral votes is virtually impossible to reach without the 29 from the Sunshine State,” the survey reported. “It is obvious that Trump cannot afford to lose here.”

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. conducted the survey October 8-12 among 625 registered voters in Florida.

Other recent polls have indicated a tightening race in the swing state. A Trafalgar Group survey released this week showed Trump holding a narrow edge over Biden in Florida, with his lead, too, within the survey’s margin of error:

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average also reflected a tight race, with Biden up by 1.7 percent. The final RealClearPolitics average had Trump securing the state in 2016 by less than half a percentage point, but he went on to win the state by 1.2 percent.