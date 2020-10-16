Report: 13 Shot, 2 Fatally, Thursday Alone in Mayor Lori Lighfoot’s Chicago

Thirteen people were shot, two fatally, on Thursday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatality of the day occurred less than an hour after Thursday began, with 42-year-old Imani Heath being shot several times while inside a vehicle. He was discovered sitting in the driver’s seat “in the 700 block of East 42nd Street” around 12:50 a.m.

The second homicide was discovered at approximately 1:40 p.m., after 20-year-old Carlos Yanez was found in a car deceased with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Another 21-year-old man in the car had been shot, too, and was transported to a hospital.

On October 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported Chicago had already surpassed the grim threshold of 3,300 shooting victims for the year. The Chicago Tribune reported 3,304 shooting victims January 1, 2020, through October 11, 2020.

The Tribune reports that there were 605 fatalities January 1, 2020, through October 9, 2020.

On October 10, 2020, Breitbart News reported there had been 87 shootings on Chicago expressways to that point in 2020. WGNTV reported Illinois State Police described the shootings as largely gang-affiliated, but noted they did involve innocent people from time to time.

Fifty-seven people were wounded in the 87 expressway shootings, and six people were killed.

