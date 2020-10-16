President Donald Trump on Friday condemned former Vice President Joe Biden and his family as a “criminal enterprise.”

“The Biden family is a criminal enterprise,” Trump said. “Frankly, it makes crooked Hillary Clinton look like an amateur.”

The president pointed to new stories published in the New York Post on Friday revealing more details of Hunter Biden pursuing lucrative foreign deals while his father was vice president.

“Here’s a guy, didn’t have a job, now he’s taking in millions, and plenty of it goes to Joe Biden too, don’t kid yourself,” Trump said.

The New York Post released photos and emails this week regarding Hunter Biden’s proposals from a laptop that was reportedly left abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The president questioned one of Hunter Biden’s partnership proposals that included ten percent for “the guy.”

“The guy gets ten percent,” Trump mused. “I wonder who ‘the guy’ is?”

Trump appeared amazed at how Hunter Biden earned so much money on his father’s influence.

“Whoever saw anything like this? He goes to China, the kid follows him like a vacuum cleaner. He follows and follows and follows,” Trump said. “And unfortunately, it sounds like he left his laptop behind.”

He compared Hunter with former Rep. Anthony Weiner, who’s laptop that included thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails was seized by FBI agents in 2016 after he was arrested for sending lewd pictures and messages to a minor.

“Between Anthony Weiner’s laptop and this laptop, these are two beauties,” he said. “I think this one could be worse than the Weiner laptop.”

The crowd booed after Trump noted that the only difference between the two scandals was that the new one was “covered up by the media and Big Tech.”

“Here we have the biggest scandal going on anywhere in the world, the corruption of Joe Biden and the Biden family, and he’s interviewed last night by Stepheonoplous on ABC and they don’t even ask him a question about it,” he said, referring to a town hall with Biden on ABC News on Friday.