A 58-year-old man in Spartanburg, South Carolina, died Wednesday morning after he allegedly took a swing at a concealed carry permit holder and was shot and fatally wounded.

Local station 106.3 WORD reports that the man, Russell David Berry, was seen on video allegedly waiting in a parking lot for an individual who was using an ATM in a QT convenience store.

As the man emerged from the QT and walked toward his car, Berry exited his vehicle and allegedly swung at the individual. The individual, a concealed carry permit holder who was armed, feared for his life, pulled his pistol, and shot one round.

Fox Carolina reports that that one round struck Berry in the abdomen and that Berry died a short time later while in surgery.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Bobo said that the sheriff’s office conferred with the solicitor’s office and determined the concealed permit holder’s actions resulted in a “justifiable homicide.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.