A massive barge displayed an impressive tribute to first responders during a MAGA boat parade in Florida on Saturday.

News cameras captured the vessel with seven emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and vintage police cars, positioned across the deck:

In the Trump Boat Parade, there was a large barge with seven emergency vehicles representing first responders who support @realDonaldTrump. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/8VmFuKPgYB — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) October 17, 2020

WPTV reporter T.A. Walker said the parade began at the Jupiter Inlet and made its way south to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi participated, as did Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley:

On the opposite side of the country, Trump supporters rallied in Sacramento, California:

Trump rally in Sacramento, CA today (10/17/20). Supporting Trump by land, air, and sea. pic.twitter.com/zFJQoxLmgv — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) October 18, 2020

The day included a flyover by a vintage warbird:

Sacramento California TRUMP PARADE!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/61xVPqFHFs — Janelle Pomeroy (@janelle_pomeroy) October 17, 2020

Other videos showed hundreds of boats and dozens of supporters on the bridge above:

A recent poll in Florida found Trump leading Joe Biden 48.4 percent to 46.1 percent, according to the Trafalgar Group.

The survey, taken October 11-13, said just 1.6 percent of likely voters are undecided.

