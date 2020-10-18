Bush Staffers Go All In for Joe Biden with Campaign Ads Attacking Trump

Staffers who worked for President George W. Bush are going all in for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden in hopes of returning the White House back to one of their globalist allies in the political class.

The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has released two campaign ads to prop up the former vice president’s campaign. One of the ads is geared towards Hispanic Americans and claims President Trump is an “existential threat” to their community.

The latest ad suggests the Bush staffers “understand the character, the experience, and frankly the empathy required for leadership because we’ve seen it first hand when we all served with the 43rd president.”

“But come election day, every last one of us on this team is voting for Biden,” the ad states. “Let’s put Joe Biden in the White House. He’ll be a solid 46.”

Biden’s record in the Senate and as vice president is similar to that of Bush’s as president. Biden supported Bush’s war in Iraq and invasion in Afghanistan. Most recently, as Trump said he would bring the remaining American troops in Afghanistan home to the United States by Christmas, Biden wants to leave American troops in the region.

More than 4,500 Americans died in Iraq — including more than 3,500 killed in combat — and up to 205,000 Iraqi citizens died in the war since March 2003. Bush’s post-9/11 wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and intervention in Pakistan have resulted in the deaths of between 480,000 and 507,000 people — including nearly 7,000 American soldiers who had deployed to the regions.

Likewise, Biden has vowed to resurrect a Bush-era plan that would allow employers to hire foreign workers regardless of their immigration status and whenever they claim to be short on American workers. Bush’s policy was known as “Any Willing Worker.”

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, who worked in the Bush administration, campaigned against Trump in 2016 and is doing so again this year — urging voters to support Biden.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.