Photos: Donald Trump Goes to Church in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump attended church at the International Church of Las Vegas on Sunday.

Press photographers were allowed into the service, but reporters waited outside.

The photos show the president, together with his senior aides Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino, attending the service.

The president also stood for a blessing from the pastor and the congregation.

Trump was also photographed counting out $20 bills for the collection.

The service was streamed online on Facebook.

Pastor Paul Marc Goulet pledged to fast one day a week until the election for the president.

“This is your third time here, that means you’re a church member,” Goulet said to Trump. “I don’t care what anybody says. I love my president.”

Goulet thanked Trump for giving churches back their political voice, preserving unborn human life, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, choosing judges who preserve conservative and Judeo-Christian values, supporting school choice, and other issues important to people of faith.

“I say God is great! And he chose the right man,” Goulet said to Trump.