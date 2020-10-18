Poll: John James Maintains Narrow Lead in Michigan Senate Race

Republican challenger John James maintains his narrow lead over incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in a key race for the U.S. Senate, according to poll results released Saturday.

A survey by the Trafalgar Group, taken October 11-15, found James with a 1.4 percent lead among 1,018 likely voters, 48 percent to 46.6 percent.

Just 2.5 percent were undecided.

That is almost identical to another Trafalgar poll from August, where James led 48.1 percent to 46.6 percent.

A recent Times/Siena survey reported James has closed a 10-point gap since June and was down by only one, 43 percent to 42 percent.

Another Trafalgar poll, released Friday showed President Trump with a narrow lead over Joe Biden.

The survey, conducted October 11-14, found Trump leading 46.5 percent to 45.9 percent among respondents. Just 2.2 percent of the 1,025 likely voters said they were undecided.

A bit of data that may bode well for both candidates is Republicans have taken the lead in the state for mail-in and early in-person ballots returned.

🚨LEAD CHANGE🚨 In Michigan, the republicans have taken the lead in early voting (VBM +In Person), 41-39. Trump will win the vote on Election Day in person, so the Dems need these early vote margins to change – fast. pic.twitter.com/wf1KPjtvfo — Jake Bailey🇺🇸 (@realJakeBailey) October 17, 2020

Out of the 1,416,342 ballots returned so far, 41 percent of them have been by Republicans, while 39 percent have been by Democrats, the party that puts extra emphasis on early and absentee voting.

Historically, Republicans do better with in-person voting.

