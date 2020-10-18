President Donald Trump on Sunday warned supporters that if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election, Christmas will be canceled.

“Under the Biden lockdown, the lights of Reno and Las Vegas were extinguished,” Trump said. “Carson City will become a ghost town. If he comes in, Carson City will become a ghost town and the Christmas season will be canceled.”

The president was likely alluding to the effects of Biden’s green energy policies and proposed future lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump recalled that he promised in 2016 to bring back the phrase, “Merry Christmas.”

“I saw these big department stores, you know, they thought it was politically correct,” Trump said. “So they say, ‘Have a great season.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to have a great season’; I want to say ‘Merry Christmas.'”

“Now they’re all saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again,” Trump continued as the crowd cheered.