North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) warned former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday that Senate candidate Cal Cunningham’s affair scandals are “frustrating.”

“I think we’re all going to get across the line. I think Cal’s going to get across the line too. I know that’s frustrating, but we’ll get it across,” Cooper said as he greeted Biden at the airport while Biden was traveling to North Carolina on Sunday for a “get out and vote” event in Durham, North Carolina.

Cunningham’s affairs have upended the North Carolina Senate race with Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

The National File reported that it had confirmed that Anne Gregory Teicher was Cunningham’s second mistress. Cunning has refused questions from multiple media outlets as to whether Cunningham had more than one affair.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley on Monday called on Cunningham to either address his alleged second affair or drop out of the race.

He said:

North Carolinians have learned that Cal Cunningham betrayed his own family and our military community by having an extramarital affair with the wife of a disabled combat veteran, initiating an Army Reserve investigation. Now he is refusing to deny a second extramarital affair that has potentially spanned years. Cal Cunningham’s continued silence on his misconduct, and on the latest National File story in particular, disqualifies him from serving our great state. If Cunningham lies, cheats, and betrays his own family, he will lie, cheat, and betray North Carolinians in Washington. It’s time for Cunningham to either start providing North Carolinians with straight answers on his extramarital affairs or suspend his campaign.

The Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News Observer both declined to endorse Cunningham over the weekend.

This marks the first time in 22 years that the Charlotte Observer has declined to endorse a North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate.

Tillis told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle this weekend that Cunningham is running on “dishonesty.”

