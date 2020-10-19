White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday rallied President Donald Trump’s supporters on the campaign trail.

“Let me tell you this, guys. With your help, we can beat social media. We can beat the media because we have the greatest fighter in the history of this country in President Donald J. Trump!” McEnany shouted after the president invited her on stage to speak in Prescott, Arizona.

Trump appeared impressed by her speech.

“She is so great. I didn’t know she’d be that good, that was good!” Trump said. “Sometimes you get people up and they bomb.”

The moment was McEnany’s first appearance on the campaign trail since she contracted the coronavirus.

On Friday, McEnany shared the news on Twitter that she was “COVID clear.”