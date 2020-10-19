Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Leads Mile-Long ‘Tractors for Trump’ Parade in St. Charles

Kyle Olson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) drove a tractor to a “Back the Blue” event in St. Charles on Saturday.

Photos shared with Breitbart News by Augusta residents Huey and Bobbie Rodeheaver show a large throng of Trump and Parson supporters:

“Our parade was a mile of tractors, cars, Harleys, and trucks all decorated with Trump flags,” Bobbie Rodeheaver said.

“The route was lined with spectators proudly holding American flags, waving, smiling, and supporting the President of the United States and Governor Parson,” she said.

“The Honorable Governor Mike Parson drove our tractor up to the stage,” Rodeheaver told Breitbart News.

Steele Shippy, Parson’s campaign manager, posted a video of the moment:

Parson is running for election in November against State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D). Then-Lt. Gov. Parson took over after Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in 2018.

