Poll: Majority of Republicans Believe Coronavirus Threat Is Overblown

A poll released from the Pew Research Center shows that a large majority of Republicans believe the United States has handled the coronavirus pandemic well, claiming the threat is overblown.

Of those surveyed, 71 percent of Republicans are satisfied with how the United States has handled the outbreak and spread of coronavirus while only 10 percent of Democrats who took part in the survey agree. In total, 38 percent of American adults stated the United States handled the pandemic as well as it could have.

Of the Republican participants in the survey, 63 percent stated they believe the outbreak has been made into in a much larger deal than it really is, with 14 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of Americans overall in agreement. Thirty percent of respondents stated they believe the coronavirus has been made into a smaller deal than it actually is.

According to the survey, 37 percent of American adults have followed news regarding the coronavirus, up two percent from a similar survey last month.

A Morning Consult/Politico poll released at the beginning of this month found that 53 percent of U.S. adults are “very concerned” about the novel coronavirus. That remained “unchanged from a Sept. 25-27 Morning Consult poll,” the survey stated.

The Pew Research Center poll was conducted between October 6 and 12.