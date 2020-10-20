Donald Trump: Joe Biden’s Bigger Problem Is the ‘Laptop from Hell’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pointed to Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s recovered laptop computer as a big problem for the former vice president’s campaign.

During a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the president said Biden’s struggle to convince Pennsylvania voters that he would not ban fracking is a small problem compared to the newly recovered emails published by the New York Post from a laptop that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

“[R]ight now, he’s got bigger problems than fracking, I think,” Trump said. “You know what it’s called? You know what’s his problem? It’s called the laptop from hell — the laptop from hell.”

Trump has repeatedly focused on the laptop computer that was reportedly turned over to the FBI by a computer repair shop after Hunter Biden allegedly failed to pick up the device.

“This is called the laptop from hell,” Trump said at a rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday. “The only laptop that was almost as good, maybe worse, was the laptop of Anthony Weiner. Do you remember that?” Trump asked, referring to a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner that was seized by law enforcement after he was arrested for sending lewd messages to an underage girl.

Weiner’s seized laptop also contained emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, which sparked renewed interest in the investigation of her deleted emails ahead of the 2016 election.

The president also wrote about the recovered laptop Sunday on Twitter.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is a disaster for the entire Biden family, but especially for his father, Joe,” he wrote. “It is now a proven fact, and cannot be denied, that all of that info is the REAL DEAL. That makes it impossible for ‘50%, or 10%’ Joe, to ever assume the office of the President!”