EXCLUSIVE–Ted Nugent: Democrats the Party of ‘Marxism and Tyranny’

During a weekend interview with Breitbart News, Motor City Madman Ted Nugent warned that Democrats are now the party of “Marxism and tyranny.”

He issued this warning while talking about what Democrats really want to do to the Second Amendment, should they find themselves in positions of power.

“The Democrat Party no longer exists, they are now the Marxist/tyrant party,” Nugent said. “And they bamboozled everybody forever with their clever lies like, ‘We just need common sense gun safety reform.’ Well they never meant that. There’s no need for any improved gun safety reform. So, everybody who is paying attention knows that the left will gut the Bill of Rights to the Constitution. Actually, not gut it, but just eliminate it completely. In their own words, they are coming to take your guns. Beto O’Rourke, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris — everybody knows that they want to disarm their subjects.”

He added, “In truth, Biden and his Democrat friends have delivered a perfect storm, a triad of releasing the most violent criminals from prison, number one. Then, number two, defunding the police, and number three, take away our guns. Those three pursuits create a perfect storm for tyranny.”

Nugent then looked to the coming election, contrasting the tyranny he sees Democrats pushing with the freedom that salt-of-the-earth Americans want to preserve. “So this is a choice between freedom and Marxism right now and I think more people are waking up to it. There’s a fervor of beautiful American defiance coursing through the veins of this country right now and on November 3, I hope we crush the evil attempt to institute Marxism and tyranny, which is what the Democrats represent.”

“We don’t care about what kinds of guns they don’t like, how many bullets they don’t like, what kind of bullets they don’t like, or who they don’t think can have the right to keep and bear arms. The Second Amendment means I have the right to keep and bear arms,” he said.

The Motor City Madman then took his stand, saying, “This is what the American people of spirit and intellect live by–My First Amendment is good in every state, every city, without government-issued paperwork. So is my Second Amendment, and we’re taking it back.”

