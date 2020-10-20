The FBI and Justice Department concur with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, a federal law enforcement official told Breitbart News on Tuesday.
In addition, the FBI has possession of the laptop in question, the official confirmed.
The FBI and DOJ’s concurrence with Ratcliffe was first reported by Fox News’ Jake Gibson.
The concurrence follows Ratcliffe’s statements on Sunday that the intelligence community does not believe the laptop and emails are part of a Russian disinformation campaign despite the claims of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).
Ratcliffe said on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria Sunday:
A senior intelligence official told Breitbart News: “Ratcliffe was right. Schiff was wrong. In other words, it was a typical Tuesday.”
