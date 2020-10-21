President Trump holds an edge over Joe Biden (D) in battleground Michigan, a Restoration PAC/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

With the presidential election less than two weeks away, Trump has taken the lead in Michigan, leading by nearly two percentage points, garnering 46.7 percent to the former vice president’s 44.9 percent.

According to the press release, the survey, taken October 15-18 among 1,037 likely voters, marks the “first Restoration PAC poll showing Trump ahead in either Michigan, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania since the spring.” The margin of error is +/- 2.97 percent.

The survey also showed GOP Senate candidate John James maintaining a lead over Democrat Sen. Gary Peters, leading by 2.2 percent.

Restoration PAC Founder and President Doug Truax said in a statement that “all the momentum appears to be with Donald Trump and John James” in the Great Lakes State.

“They are the better candidates, they are outworking their opponents, and they have the best messages,” Truax said.

A recent Breitbart News analysis showed that Trump secured all three key swing states — Michigan, Pennsyvlania, Wisconsin — in 2016 despite the final RealClearPolitics (RCP) averages pointing to victories for Hillary Clinton across the board. Notably, RCP’s co-founder and president Tom Bevan referred to Trafalgar Group as “one of the most accurate polling operations in America” due to its accurate predictions in the last two election cycles. Chief pollster Robert Cahaly, Bevan said, stood as “the only pollster to show Donald Trump winning the state of Michigan” in 2016.