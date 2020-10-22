Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed Thursday during the final presidential debate that “nothing was unethical” about his son Hunter Biden’s business deals while Biden was vice president.

Moderator for NBC News Kristin Welker asked Biden: “Vice President Biden, there have been questions about the work your son has done in China and for a Ukrainian energy company when you were vice president. In retrospect, was anything about those relationships inappropriate or unethical?”

Biden responded, “Nothing was unethical.”

It has been widely reported that Hunter Biden traveled with his father to China in December 2013, and ten days later, his investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, secured a $1 billion investment from the state-owned Bank of China.

And recent New York Post reports have published emails indicating Hunter Biden made millions off his connections, for himself and his family members, including, allegedly, his father. The report said Hunter Biden secured a deal with a Chinese CEO for $10 million a month for “introductions alone.”

A recent Senate report also said a company named Hudson West III, that resulted from a joint business venture with a Chinese firm, opened a line of credit in September 2017 that enabled Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s brother Jim, and Jim’s wife Sara to go on a shopping spree worth $100,000.

Another New York Post report said Hunter Biden, who was sitting on the board of Ukrainian firm Burisma, introduced a Burisma executive to his father when he was vice president in April 2015.

The executive, Vadym Pozharskyi, texted Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, to thank him “for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and [spend] some time together. It’s [really] an honor and pleasure.”

Biden has claimed that as vice president, he never spoke to his son about Hunter’s overseas business deals.

During the debate, he also claimed that neither he nor his son have not made money from China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had — the only guy that made money from China is this guy. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China,” he said.

He also denied he knew his son was sitting on Burisma’s board when Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire its then-prosecutor general, who was investigating Burisma.

“Here’s what the deal, with regard to Ukraine, we had this whole question about whether or not, because he was on the board. I later learned of Burisma.”

Lawyer Jonathan Turley, a Democrat, called Biden’s claims “breathtaking.”

Biden just said that nothing that Hunter did was unethical. That is breathtaking. You can say it was not technically criminal but ethical? https://t.co/hFt0L5sE6v — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 23, 2020

Conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt suggested that Biden’s claims should be investigated.

“Nothing was unethical” says @JoeBiden. “Well now we have to find out,” he tweeted.

“Nothing was unethical” says @JoeBiden. Well now we have to find out. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) October 23, 2020

