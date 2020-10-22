CLAIM: President Trump said at Thursday night’s presidential candidate that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama utilized so-called “cages” to hold border crossers, including unaccompanied migrant children at the United States-Mexico border.
VERDICT: True. The Obama-Biden administration, as photos reveal, used so-called “cages” to detain unaccompanied migrant children at the southern border.
“Children are brought here by coyotes … and cartels, and they’re brought here and they used to use them to get into our country,” Trump said.
“They built cages,” Trump said, pointing to Biden. “They used to say I built the cages and then they had a picture in a certain newspaper and it was a picture of these horrible cages, and they said ‘Look at these cages. President Trump built them.’ And then it was determined they were built in 2014. That was him.”
The Obama-Biden administration utilized fences, which some refer to as “cages,” inside federal immigration facilities to detain adult and child border crossers. Photos from 2014 reveal the extent to which these fences were used.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as girls from Central America sleep under a thermal blanket at a detention facility run by the Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A security guard watches over unaccompanied minors at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A movie plays at a detention facility for unaccompanied minors on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A boy from Honduras watches a movie at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A boy from Honduras watches a movie at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A boy from Central America rests under a thermal blanket at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A girl from Central America rests on thermal blankets at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A girl from Central America rests on thermal blankets at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed greatly, thousands of them are now housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A security guard watches as girls from Central America sleep at a detention facility run by the U.S. Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks through a detention facility run by the Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol agent stands near shelves of clothing at a detention facility for unaccompanied minors run by the Border Patrol on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits parked outside a detention facility for unaccompanied minors on September 8, 2014 in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol opened the holding center to temporarily house the children after tens of thousands of families and unaccompanied minors from Central America crossed the border illegally into the United States during the spring and summer. Although the flow of underage immigrants has since slowed, thousands of them remain housed in centers around the United States as immigration courts process their cases. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama-Biden administration, revealing a number of exclusive photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media.
Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama-Biden administration, when Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.
