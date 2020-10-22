CLAIM: President Trump said at Thursday night’s presidential candidate that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama utilized so-called “cages” to hold border crossers, including unaccompanied migrant children at the United States-Mexico border.

VERDICT: True. The Obama-Biden administration, as photos reveal, used so-called “cages” to detain unaccompanied migrant children at the southern border.

“Children are brought here by coyotes … and cartels, and they’re brought here and they used to use them to get into our country,” Trump said.

“They built cages,” Trump said, pointing to Biden. “They used to say I built the cages and then they had a picture in a certain newspaper and it was a picture of these horrible cages, and they said ‘Look at these cages. President Trump built them.’ And then it was determined they were built in 2014. That was him.”

The Obama-Biden administration utilized fences, which some refer to as “cages,” inside federal immigration facilities to detain adult and child border crossers. Photos from 2014 reveal the extent to which these fences were used.

In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama-Biden administration, revealing a number of exclusive photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media.

Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama-Biden administration, when Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

