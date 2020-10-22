Former Vice President Joe Biden dodged a question during the presidential debate on Thursday on whether he would make China pay for their lack of transparency regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Debate moderator Kirsten Welker asked Joe Biden, “If you were president, would you make China pay and please be specific. What would that look like?”

Biden dodged whether he would make China pay and instead said, “What I would do is make China play by the international rules, not like he has done.”

In contrast, President Donald Trump said that China is currently paying “billions” in tariffs to offset China’s unfair trade practices. He added that some of the money raised via tariffs go to help farmers across the country.

The president also said that to pay the American tariffs, China had to devalue its currency.

“You know who got the money? Our farmers,” Trump said. “Our great farmers because they were targeted. You never charged [China] anything.”

“Also, I charged [China] 25 percent on dumped steel because they were killing our steel industry,” Trump said.

