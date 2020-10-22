Tony Bobulinski Says He Met with Joe Biden to Discuss ‘Family Business Plans with the Chinese’

Tony Bobulinski told reporters Thursday evening in Nashville, Tennessee, that he had met personally with former Vice President Joe Biden for an hour to discuss “the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese.”

At a press conference, Bobulinski described the business arrangement, which recently emerged in emails uncovered by the New York Post and Breitbart News, in detail.

Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, proposed a joint venture between the Biden family and the now-bankrupt Chinese private energy company CEFC China Energy Co. The new entity was to be called Sinohawk, and Bobulinksi was to be the CEO. One email described a 10% stake for the “big guy” — whom Bobulinski said Wednesday was Joe Biden himself.

On the campaign trail, Biden had told reporters: “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.”

But Bobulinski told reporters that was a lie.

On May 2nd, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by [his brother] Jim Biden and Hunter Biden. at my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level.

“I have heard Joe Biden say he’s never discussed the business with Hunter — that is false,” he continued. “I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

He explained that “Sinohawk” was named “Sino” for the Chinese side and “hawk” in honor of the late Beau Biden, Joe Biden’s other son, whose favorite animal was a hawk.

He also said that $5 million that was to have been invested by the Chinese into the company was instead placed in an account controlled by Hunter Biden. He said that he had not known that until the publication in September of a Senate Homeland Security Committee report by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), which described how the $5 million had been siphoned off by Hunter Biden as “consulting fees.”

Bobulinski described himself as a businessman, U.S. Navy veteran, and non-partisan patriot. He noted that his past political donations had gone to Democrats.

He said that the evidence of his claims was on three smartphones, which he would be turning over to the FBI. He also said he would be meeting with the Senate Homeland Security committee on Friday.

