Watch Live: Donald Trump, Joe Biden Face Off in Final Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off in the final presidential debate on Thursday night.

The debate will start at 9:00 P.M. Eastern and end at 10:30 P.M. without commercial breaks. Belmont University will host the debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

NBC’s Kirsten Welker will moderate the debate. The debate will focus on six topics, including:

Combatting the coronavirus.

American families.

Climate change.

National Security.

Leadership.

Each segment will last 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond.

The Commission on Presidential Debates will also have the ability to mute Trump and Biden’s microphones during the debate. The commission announced the rule after the previous presidential debate with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

