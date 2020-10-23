Donald Trump Warns of ‘Female Socialist President’ Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump on Friday warned supporters that Sen. Kamala Harris could be the first “socialist” woman president if former Vice President Joe Biden was elected president and unable to serve his full term.

“Kamala will not be your first female president. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” Trump said, hinting that it would unfair to have Harris assume office as the first woman president if Biden stepped down not long after the election.

Trump spoke at a campaign rally at The Villages in Florida, again warning that Harris was the most liberal senator in the United States Senate.

“Look, we’re not going to be a socialist nation,” he said. “We’re not going to have a socialist president, especially any female socialist president. We’re not going to have it. We’re not going to put up with it. It’s not going to happen.”

Trump asked the journalists at the rally if they actually wanted to cover a Biden presidency.

“Can you imagine if you had four years of covering Sleepy Joe?” Trump asked. “It wouldn’t be four years.”