MAGA Hats Allowed in California Polling Places

Hats and clothing bearing the slogan “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, will be allowed in polling places in California because they do not advocate specifically for any particular presidential candidate.

The Los Angeles Times pointed out the contradiction Thursday: supporters of Joe Biden cannot wear their campaign swag, most of which includes the candidate’s name, but Trump supporters can wear anything that says “MAGA.”

The Times cited state election officials, and regulations issued last month — which note that slogans like “Black Lives Matter” and “Build Back Better” would be allowed — just like MAGA and “Keep America Great” (KAG):