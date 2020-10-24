Donald Trump: Barack Obama Was ‘In Shock’ that Joe Biden Actually Won

President Donald Trump commented at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday that former President Barack Obama took his time endorsing his former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“You know, it took him like a long time, right? You know why?” Trump asked. “Because Obama was in shock that this guy won. He was in shock. It took him about two months to figure out what the hell happened.”

The president spoke about his predecessor at a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday night.

Obama officially endorsed Biden on April 14, 2020, several days after the last significant Democrat primary challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign.

Trump recalled reports of Obama telling Biden that he should not feel like he had to run for president in 2020.

“‘Joe. Joe. Don’t do it. You don’t have to do this. You don’t have to run. Please Joe. don’t do it,'” Trump said, paraphrasing Obama’s conversation with Biden.

Trump reminded his supporters that this was Biden’s third attempt to run for president.

“In primetime, he got one percent, we called him one percent Joe,” Trump said, adding that Biden never got more than one percent support in his previous campaigns.