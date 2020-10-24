Donald Trump: Joe Biden’s ‘Tiny’ Drive-In Rally the ‘Weirdest Thing’

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for the drive-in rally he hosted in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon.

“People in cars…I don’t get it,” Trump told the crowd at his campaign event in North Carolina on Saturday, mocking the size of Biden’s rally. “There were so few cars that I’ve never seen an audience like this.”

The Biden campaign prefers drive-in rallies on the rare occasion that the former vice president campaigns in person. Democrat supporters typically wear masks, sit in their cars, and honk their horns instead of cheering.

“I was surprised he did that, actually. It was a tiny, tiny crowd,” Trump said. “You heard a couple of horns–‘honk, honk.’ It was the weirdest thing.”

Trump joked that the cars at Biden’s rally were not socially distanced.

“The cars weren’t in the little circles; they were too close together. I think they weren’t socially distanced,” he said. “But there was so few of them, it didn’t matter.”

Trump said Biden’s “partners” in the media accidentally pivoted the cameras to show Biden’s small crowd.

“It was a disaster,” Trump said. “They were screaming, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it!'”