Watch: Donald Trump Hosts a Campaign Rally in Lumberton, North Carolina

Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Saturday hosted a campaign rally in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The rally was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST.

The president is barnstorming the country in the last days until the election, hitting critical swing-states important to his re-election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.

It is 10 days until the presidential election.

