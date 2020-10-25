President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a Halloween event at the White House on Sunday.
The president and the first lady stood outside the South Portico of the White House that was elaborately decorated for the Halloween season.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Costumed children filed by the Trumps as they greeted the children and their parents and took pictures as the band played spooky tunes.
The Trumps did not personally hand out candy to the children due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the children picked up bags of goodies, which included the signature presidential chocolate bars.
President Trump saluted a child dressed as a soldier.
A pair of children dressed as the president and the first lady posed for a photo.
A group of supporters chanted, “four more years!” as the president and the first lady concluded the event and walked into the White House.
Watch the full event here:
