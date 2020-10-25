Trump Campaign Takes over YouTube Masthead with 7-figure Ad Buy

President Donald Trump’s campaign took over the prime spot on YouTube’s landing page as part of a seven-figure ad buy on the platform to put its videos in front of voters in the days leading up to the November 3 election.

One video, “Did Something Happen to Joe Biden?”, focuses on the alleged cognitive decline of the Democratic Party nominee, comparing clips from just a few years ago, when he was vice president, to more recent footage.

Another video, featuring UFC champion Jorge Masvidal, shows a clip from his recent speech in Florida, reaching out to Latino voters on behalf of the president:

As Fox News noted last week, the campaign has taken over the YouTube masthead before — notably, on the day of the last presidential debate:

The Trump campaign says it’s secured the masthead on the 20 most important days of the election cycle for maximum impact, including during the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention. They’ve bought the masthead for Election Day, too. The campaign said it had first dibs on all dates in 2020 over Biden due to its 2019 partnership with Google.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, has borrowed from then-candidate Trump’s playbook, and has reserved time for a two-minute closing argument on television in battleground states right before the election.

