Watch Live: Donald Trump Hosts a Campaign Rally in New Hampshire

President Donald Trump on Sunday will host a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire.
The rally is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST.
The president is barnstorming the country in the last days until the election, hitting critical swing-states important to his re-election.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the president is delivering campaign speeches outdoors in locations across the country.
It is nine days until the presidential election.
