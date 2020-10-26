President Donald Trump continued playing videos of former Vice President Joe Biden’s worst moments of his political career at a campaign rally on Monday in Pennsylvania.

The latest video featured clips of Biden throughout his political career endorsing trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement and other devastating policies hollowing out America’s manufacturing base.

“Like Cecil B. DeMille, I did a really special little treat for you,” Trump said, referring to a legendary Hollywood film producer before debuting the video on a large screen at the rally.

Played this video at today’s rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania—a must watch! pic.twitter.com/BC2h4oZhQp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

The video also focused on Biden’s optimistic support for the growth of China and his comments about banning fracking.

“The screen cost us a fortune so I hope you enjoy it,” Trump said.

The president continues to play highlight videos on a large screen for his supporters in the final days of his campaign.

“That’s why I brought in all this expensive equipment because it’s easier than me saying it right?” Trump asked, adding, “We only bring it into certain locations.”

The list of highlight videos includes Biden’s position on banning fracking, cutting Social Security, defunding the police, and even the former vice president talking about his “hairy legs.”

“We only have about 100 clips,” he said. “We’re going to play some of them for you. I don’t want to play them all; we don’t have enough time in the day.”