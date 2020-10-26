Melania Trump to Travel to Pennsylvania Ahead of Election Day

First lady Melania Trump will head to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to engage voters in the final days of the campaign.

Trump’s visit to Atglen, Pennsylvania, will be the first lady’s first solo campaign stop. She will appear alongside Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Trump.

Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, says Melania Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania to 2016 was “pivotal to winning the state,” and even the election.

“Melania Trump’s solo visit to Pennsylvania in the final days of the 2016 campaign was pivotal to winning the state—and winning the election,” Conway, Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, told Fox News. “Now she returns as first lady, to highlight how her platform has helped Pennsylvanians and to make the case for four more years of freedom, opportunity, prosperity and security.”

“We are excited to have first lady Melania Trump on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania to connect with voters in the Keystone State and share President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda,” Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 senior adviser for strategic communications, said in a statement to Fox News.

“Mrs. Trump has fought to empower the hardworking men and women of Pennsylvania, and this event will be a perfect opportunity to discuss the future success in the state under four more years of President Trump,” Schlapp added.

The first lady formerly visited Pennsylvania in October 2018 when she made remarks at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for the National Convening on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which was hosted by the Department of Health and Human Services.